Hawkeye Men's Basketball playing in Cayman Islands in November

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Game matchups for the inaugural 2017 Cayman Islands Classic were announced Thursday by tournament officials.

Eight teams will compete in the tournament, including the University of Iowa, held Nov. 20-22, at in the brand new John Gray Gymnasium, just minutes away from world famous Seven Mile Beach. Television information will be announced at a later date.

The Hawkeyes will face Louisiana in the opening game at noon (EST) followed by South Dakota State meeting Wyoming at 2:30 p.m. This will be the first ever meeting between Iowa and Louisiana.

In the first game of the evening session, Richmond plays UAB at 5 p.m. Buffalo and Cincinnati will conclude opening-day action in the final matchup starting at 7:30 p.m.

Semifinal round games are slated for 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. the following day, Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Losing teams will compete in their second game Nov. 21 with tip offs at noon and 5 p.m.

The seventh-place game will open the final day of competition on Wednesday, Nov. 22 starting at noon, followed by the fifth-place game (2:30 p.m.), third-place game (5 p.m.) and title game (7:30 p.m.) to crown the Cayman Islands Classic champion.

Each of the eight teams will play one preliminary home game prior to competing in tournament play.

