D1 Baseball makes Hawkeyes' Adams 2nd Team All-American

Iowa junior Jake Adams earned his sixth All-America distinction Thursday when he was selected as a second-team All-American by D1Baseball.com. Adams was honored as a designated hitter.



The Brandon, South Dakota, has earned second-team honors from Perfect Game, National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, Collegiate Baseball, and College Sports Madness, while being a third-team selection by Baseball America.



Adams, who was selected Tuesday (and has since signed) in the sixth round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros, earned the distinction after being tabbed as the unanimous Big Ten Player of the Year and the only unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2017. He leads the NCAA lead with 29 home runs in his first season of Division I baseball, while ranking first in home runs per game (.48), third in total bases (183), fourth in slugging percentage (.747), and seventh in RBIs (72).



Adams was also named a semifinalist for USA Baseball's Golden Spikes Award on May 31, an honor that is given to the top amateur player in the United States. He is the first Hawkeye to be selected to the prestigious list.

