UPDATE: Stolen car located after man runs from police

UPDATE: The stolen truck was located in the 900 block of S. 5th St. in Marion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marion Police Department or Linn County Crime Stoppers.

Police are looking for a man who stole a car in Hiawatha after attempting to steal items from a business and assaulting an employee.

Marion Police officers responded to Hames Mobile Homes just before 7 a.m. today for a report of people fighting in the parking lot. When police arrived they learned a black male had attempted to steal items from the business and was confronted by an employee.

Police say the man then assaulted the employee and left the area. Police located the man, but he took off running across the St. Andrews Golf Course.

Officers later learned the man stole a vehicle from near the area of Nixon Elementary in Hiawatha. The stolen vehicle is described as a red 2000 Ford Ranger bearing Iowa personalized license plate TERTLE.

The Marion Police Department was assisted by the Cedar Rapids Police Department and the Hiawatha Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marion Police Department.