Athletics fire longtime pitching coach Curt Young

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -

Pitching coach Curt Young has been fired by the Oakland Athletics and bullpen coach Scott Emerson was promoted to the position.

The A's announced the moves Thursday, ahead of the opener of a four-game home series against the New York Yankees.

Young spent two stints with the club and currently was in his sixth season back with the A's after previously serving as pitching coach from 2004-10. He was Boston's pitching coach in 2011.

A fourth-round draft pick by the A's in 1981 and member of the 1989 World Series champions, Young pitched 10 of his 11 major league seasons for Oakland.

He coached in the franchise's farm system for eight seasons as well.

Minor league pitching coordinator Gil Patterson was set to work as bullpen coach through the weekend.
 

