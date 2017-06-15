Gov. Reynolds running for full term in 2018 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Gov. Reynolds running for full term in 2018

Governor Kim Reynolds has announced she will be running for full term in 2018.

On her new website, Gov. Reynolds announced new hires, including Phil Valenziano as the Reynolds-Gregg campaign manager.

The news release also goes on to say that they are "laying the groundwork for the 2018 election."

It says an official announcement will be coming in the next few months. 

Read the full news release here 

