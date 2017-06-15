U of I holds first summer music camp in new Voxman Music Buildin - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

U of I holds first summer music camp in new Voxman Music Building

Written by Dallas Jones, Intern
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

A summer music camp will be help at the new Voxman Music Building at the University of Iowa. The camp is for junior and middle school students and began today with two rehearsals at 10:30 and noon. Those rehearsals were for Jazz and Percussion camp, as next week they will hold a Piano camp. This is the first time this camp will be held in the new Voxman Music Building, which was built following the floods of 2008.

