Glen Campbell's last record 'was therapeutic,' says daughter

Glen Campbell's last record, "Adios," is a swan song for the ailing Grammy-winning performer and TV personality, but his daughter said the recording was also therapeutic for him as well.

Campbell, known for his hits such as "Wichita Lineman" and "Gentle on My Mind," was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2011. His farewell tour was captured in an Oscar-nominated documentary called "Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me." But shortly after the tour ended in 2012, Campbell's family knew he might never get another chance to record.

Ashley Campbell said her father had so much joy being in the studio again. He is now 81 and in the late stages of Alzheimer's disease. She said her father can no longer speak, but that he is happy in a facility in Nashville.

