Sheriff's Office warns of "grandparent scam"

WINNESHIEK COUNTY (KWWL) -
The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office says they've received multiple reports lately of a scammer calling people, claiming to be a grandchild asking for money.
They say the scammer says they need the money because they're in jail, or having some other type of emergency.
Remember to not give out any personal information to these callers and just hang up. "This is a SCAM," they say.
