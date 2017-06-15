Blimp crashes at U.S. Open - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Blimp crashes at U.S. Open

Emergency crews are on the scene at the U.S. Open after a blimp caught on fire and crashed to the ground.

The golf tournament is held in Erin, Wisconsin. 

The blimp landed in a field and NBC is reporting their was only one person on board. That person was able to escape without serious injury. 

