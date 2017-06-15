Driver fined more than $700 for speeding through Grant Co. const - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Driver fined more than $700 for speeding through Grant Co. construction zone

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
GRANT COUNTY, Wis. (KWWL) -

A driver clocked by a Grant County Sheriff's Deputy going 96 mph through a construction zone faces a huge fine.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, they clocked the driver Wednesday morning going more than 40 mph over the posted speed limit. It was also a construction zone.

He now faces a fine of $767.50.

