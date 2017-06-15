Markets Right Now: Tech stocks lead US indexes lower

The Associated Press



The latest on developments in financial markets:



Another drop in technology stocks is dragging U.S. indexes lower in midday trading on Wall Street.



Apple and Facebook each fell 1.4 percent Thursday. Netflix sank 1.9 percent. The technology sector is still far outpacing the rest of the market this year.



Retailers were also doing poorly. Supermarket chain Kroger plunged 18 percent after reporting weak sales and cutting its profit forecast.



The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,427.



The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 30 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,345. The Nasdaq composite, which is heavily weighted with technology companies, gave up 57 points, or 0.9 percent, to 6,137.



Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.16 percent.

