Waverly Health Center experiencing computer virus

WAVERLY (KWWL) -

The Waverly Health Center is experiencing a computer virus that is affecting their computer systems. 

According to the Director of Community Relations Heidi Solheim, none of their patients information has been compromised. 

The hospital is open and they are still seeing patients at this time and documenting on paper. 

At this time, they are not releasing any details as to what the virus is, however, they are hoping to have it restored mid afternoon today. 

