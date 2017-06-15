Avocado attack, deli employee assaulted by customers - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Avocado attack, deli employee assaulted by customers

NEW YORK (KWWL) -

A deli employee is recovering after being attacked by customers who threw avocados at him.

It happened in New York.

Two customers were apparently mad at a deli worker, who couldn't understand their order.

Surveillance video shows them throwing avocados at him.

They threw them so hard, the employee is now recovering from a broken jaw.

