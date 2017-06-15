Woman accused of stealing city money to get butt lift - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Woman accused of stealing city money to get butt lift

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida city says a former employee stole money to get a butt lift.

A Gainesville city report released yesterday said Natwaina Clark stole $93,000 from the city, using $8,500 on the cosmetic surgery. The Gainesville Sun says the report shows the 33-year-old Clark also used city money for her cable television bill, food, highway tolls, a television and other expenses.

Clark was fired shortly before she was arrested last March 28 and charged with larceny and scheme to defraud.  She has pleaded not guilty.

