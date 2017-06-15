United flight returns to gate due to fuel leak - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

United flight returns to gate due to fuel leak

Posted: Updated:
Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

A United flight was stalled this week because of a fuel leak.

In video and photos, fuel is seen pouring from the wing of the aircraft in New Jersey. A passenger on the plane first noticed the problem, and altered the flight crew.

Tarmac workers quickly moved in and stopped the leak. The flight was canceled, and passengers were put on another flight. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.