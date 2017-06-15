Marty's Fireworks opens in Evansdale today - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Marty's Fireworks opens in Evansdale today

EVANSDALE (KWWL) -

Marty's Fireworks is set to open their second location in Evansdale this afternoon at two.

They already had a store east of Dubuque in Hazel Green, Wisconsin.

The store is right across the Mississippi River.

Their owners have told us in the past that most of their business actually comes from Iowa. 

They've also told us they planned on expanding business into Iowa. 

