Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque celebrates 100 years

Sunnycrest Manor, a county owned and operated nursing home, celebrates 100 years of care this year.

They were originally built as tuberculosis sanatorium, then shifted their focus in 1959 when TB had been largely eradicated.

"We take care of residents who you may not see in other nursing homes. Many with mental health issues, many with disease processes that are not taken care at other nursing homes. So it's a very valuable asset to Dubuque County," said Cris Kirsch, Sunnycrest administrator.

The property has undergone a number of renovations over the years, including expansions.

In their early days, they were only able to care for 40 at a time. Now they can take care of more than 100 people at a time.

And they hope to continue to care for Dubuque County residents for the next 100 years and beyond.

"We will change with government regulations as they change, we will change with them. I hope that we're able to provide the care for the residents that we do care for," Kirsch said.