Minor league baseball team holding ‘You Might Be the Father’s Da - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Minor league baseball team holding ‘You Might Be the Father’s Day’

Posted: Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimps are celebrating “You Might Be the Father’s Day” this Thursday.

The minor league baseball team will be handing out pregnancy tests at the ballpark.

The team’s website says this is so you’ll know if you need to return for Sunday’s Father’s Day Game.

The organization is promising a night of “suspense and intrigue.”

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.