Motorcyclist dies after being thrown from bike in Grant County, WI

GRANT COUNTY, Wis. (KWWL) -

A man is dead after being thrown from his motorcycle.  It happened on Billings Rd. in Livingston, Wisconsin in Grant County.  

Deputies say 38-year-old Rusty Colin was riding home from work early Wednesday morning when he lost control around a sharp curve.  He was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

