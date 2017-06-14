Police investigating string of bar break-ins in Cedar Rapids area

In less than 10 days, six bars in the Cedar Rapids area have been burglarized.

Three of the six occurred in the early morning of June 14th. Within an hour, Emil's Hideaway, Mulligan's Pub, and Edith Lucielle's Bait Shack and Wing Depot were all hit. The Linn County Sheriff's Department is handling the burglary at Edith's because it falls outside of Cedar Rapids city limits.

The other recent burglaries occurred at Blue 42, Paddy O’Rourke’s, and Stadium Bar and Grill.

Cedar Rapids police say they see a common trend among the five restaurants and bars.

"The suspect or suspects usually makes entry by breaking a glass door and then stealing money from gaming systems. The gaming systems are basically machines that patrons can play games and they get tickets for beverages or food at the bar. The thieves steal the cash box from the gaming systems," Cedar Rapids Police Spokesperson Greg Buelow said.

Buelow said damage was done to the machines and other items inside the bars.

Emil's Hideaway captured the break-in on it's security cameras. Video shows a man using a sledge hammer to smash out the window before using it on two of their gaming machines. A manager said the burglary was unsuccessful and only damage was caused.

An employee of Mulligan's Pub said the burglar entered a back door through the kitchen and also smashed open the gaming machines. That attempt, they said, was successful. The employee said they're not sure how much money was taken from the machine.

A board still covers the front door of Edith's. The restaurant's security detail said the burglar was only inside for a matter of seconds and didn't make away with anything other than causing damage.

Police say they are in the process of working on leads but recommend businesses take steps to up their security efforts by having a working burglar alarm, quality video surveillance, and to consider getting shatterproof glass.

Anyone with information is encourage to call police or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME.