Storm brings down trees, power lines in Cedar Rapids

An early morning storm caused quite a bit of damage in Cedar Rapids.

Police say they started receiving calls at 5:50 a.m.

Several tree limbs came down across the city.

Multiple power lines were impacted by the storm as well, leaving some without power for hours.

Joe Love heard a large tree branch come down near his home.

"I heard this big old pop and I looked out my window and it was a tree limb laying right on the sidewalk I said wow," he says.

Wow is the same word Rick Whiteaker used to describe the moment he realized a large portion of his tree came down in his yard.

"I go wow you know, this is you know one of the big pine trees that's been around here for at least 50-60 years," he told us.

No one was injured in the storm.

Among the cleanup a second storm swept through around 11:30 this morning dumping heavy rain.