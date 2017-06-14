Neighborhood clinics helping communities like Waterloo

Making healthcare options available for more people.

With one snip, the city of Waterloo and Covenant Medical Center welcome its newest addition off of Franklin Street. This neighborhood clinic makes it easier for more people to have access to good health care.

Nurse practitioner Krissy Wieland says, "The feedback we've gotten so far is that it's so much closer and it's that availability to have patients come right in, that opens it up that we needed this clinic here."

It goes beyond downtown, soon UnityPoint Allen Hospital will be opening an Urgent Care and Family Medical Center off of Logan Avenue, all for the same reasons.

Vice President of Operations Sarah Brown says, "It's a win-win for everybody...for the community our patients, our physicians, our team members and this neighborhood. If we think about the growth that has happened here in the last few years, it's a lot of positive momentum."

It's a way for more people to get in to see a doctor on a regular basis.

Wieland says, "People just come in when they need in and I am hoping to turn that thought-process around so that patients come in before they have a problem."

Brown says, "You can drive right up and just walk right in."

UnityPoint Urgent Care opens this fall while their Family Medical Center opens next spring. Covenant's Clinic off of Logan is open now, but it's important to note you have to make an appointment.

Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart says, "The number of people living and working in downtown Waterloo is exploding! This new downtown clinic is a prime example of bridging gaps in the community by making heath care options available to people right where they are."