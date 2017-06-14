Former Cyclone Wrestling Coach Kevin Jackson heads to USA Wrestl - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Former Cyclone Wrestling Coach Kevin Jackson heads to USA Wrestling

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Kevin Jackson who was let go as Iowa State Head Wrestling coach earlier this year has landed on his feet.

Jackson has been hired as a developmental freestyle coach by USA Wrestling.  Jackson who was head coach for nine years in Ames previously served as the head U.S. Freestyle before becoming the Cyclone head coach.

Jackson was a 1992 Olympic Gold medalist and also won a World title.

