Former Cyclone Wrestling Coach Kevin Jackson heads to USA Wrestling

Kevin Jackson who was let go as Iowa State Head Wrestling coach earlier this year has landed on his feet.More >>
The honors keep coming for University of Iowa junior Jake Adams. He earned two more All-America distinctions Wednesday.More >>
Iowa freshman Bre Cera has been granted a transfer release, head coach Lisa Bluder announced Tuesday.More >>
Waverly-Shell Rock scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth as the Go-Hawks rallied past Decorah for a 3-2 win.More >>
Two University of Iowa baseball student-athletes were selected in the sixth round of the 2017 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on Tuesday. Junior Jake Adams was chosen with the 181st pick by the Houston Astros, while McCoy was taken seven picks later -- No. 188 -- by the Baltimore Orioles.More >>
