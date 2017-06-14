Remembering Waterloo woman killed on the job

A construction worker from Waterloo was hit and killed by a driver in a construction zone yesterday. It happened on S45, just south of 570th St. in Lucas County.

According to Iowa State Patrol, 48-year-old Barbarella Moore of Waterloo was flagging vehicles while another worker was cutting concrete in the area. Moore was hit by an SUV and died at the scene.

Moore was well known in the community and people close to her say she made everyone smile and her contagious personality will be missed. Her sudden death is still sinking in for many of her friends and family. Maurice Bailey went to high school with Moore saying he lost a friend of 30 years.

"My first initial instinct was I cried...at that point I've cried so much I don't have any tears to cry right now," said Bailey, Waterloo.

What happened to the mother of two is still unknown. Moore's friends, including Bailey, aren't dwelling on the details and are set on remembering a friend who was always there.

"She always kept you upbeat even if you were down," said Bailey. "She'd push you to that point where you just kept yourself up, and I am going to remember her like that."

Bailey and dozens of friends and family members are shocked by her death.

"This is a tragedy that just shouldn't have happened," said Bailey.

Her smile, positive personality and love for her family and friends is something no one will forget.

"I am in total disbelief...she was one of the truest people that I knew and it's hard," said Bailey.

Friends of Moore say she went to East High School. They say next weekend is their 30th class reunion and she was really looking forward to it.

According to Iowa State Patrol, 32-year-old Brady Rasmus, of Chariton, did not see Moore and ultimately hit and killed her.

