Dry, hot conditions concern farmers

Dry heat over the past few days has farmers looking for a sigh of relief. The main concern for farmers is whether or not the dry spell will last, which could potentially damage their crops.

Iowa's dry weather has allowed farmers to finish planting and spraying for weeds, but also dried out some crops.

Dunkerton farmer Robert Hansen says he's feeling the heat and so are his crops.

"I think it's very atypical to not have rain in June," said Hansen. "We need the moisture. The dryness has been helping the corn roots go down. That will help the plant to get more nitrogen later on. And with the dryness, the roots go deeper, it will go into the sub-soil-moisture for later on in the summer to help carry us through."

Hansen who grows corn and soybeans, say his corn is coming along just fine but his main concern are his soybeans.

"The worst thing right now is the soybean crop, because some of the beans were still coming up-they were pushing the soil up and they weren't coming out," said Hansen. "My stand is fairly decent, I'm not too worried about it. But some people had to replant beans because of the dryness and they did not even get emerged at all. Mine did and they're still coming, and hopefully we'll have a crop."

For farmers like Hansen, the dry heat is typical in July or August, but not June. Hansen says Wednesday morning's washout was exactly what farmers needed, as the saying goes "rain makes grain."

"We needed the rain," said Hansen. "Mother nature has blessed us today."

As with mother nature, Hansen knows all too well-it can be unpredictable.

"Last year the flood came in September, the Wapsipinicon flooded and I lost a hundred acres of crop," said Hansen. "40 acres of corn and 60 acres of beans that I totally had to destroy. But this year we had a good spring, started with a lot of moisture and now it just dried off. It's just the way it goes-roll with the punches."

Farmers say they will be at the mercy of the weather over the next couple of days. KWWL meteorologist say more rain is in the forecast for the next couple of days.

Read Iowa Agriculture Secretary Bill Northey's most recent crop report.