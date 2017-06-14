Senator Ernst continues push on expanding access to E15

Today, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, a member of the Environment and Public Works Committee, continued to push for legislation she co-sponsored that would remove unnecessary regulatory hurdles that keep E15, and higher blends of ethanol, from being sold year round across the country.

Iowa leads the nation in the production of ethanol, and the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act would help to break down barriers that have impeded retailers and consumers from accessing E15 in the summer months.