Little Caesars to provide meals to those in need at local Salvation Army

The Little Caesars Love Kitchen will roll into The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls to provide fresh Little Caesars pizza meals for approximately 275 people in need tomorrow.

“The Love Kitchen was created to provide quality meals for people who need them,” said Little Caesars franchisee David Huffman. “As a member of the area business community, it’s important for us to support people when they need it and help make the community stronger. We’re excited to support this program with food and staff to provide a quality meal for people who otherwise may not get one.”

The Little Caesars Love Kitchen has fed more than three million people in 48 states and four Canadian provinces. It has also responded to disasters such as tornadoes and hurricanes, as well as the site of the World Trade Center attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and the 1995 Federal Building bombing in Oklahoma City. Established by Little Caesars in 1985, the Love Kitchen exemplifies Little Caesars strong tradition of giving back to America’s communities.

