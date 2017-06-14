Regional directors to hold traveling office hours across Iowa - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Regional directors to hold traveling office hours across Iowa

Written by Aja Witt, Intern
U.S. Senator Joni Ernst's (R-IA) regional directors will be holding office hours during the month of July in all 99 counties in Iowa. 

These representatives, from Senator Ernst's office, will assist Iowans who have problems or questions involving eligibility around Social Security, veteran's benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration, and various other federal programs. 

Senator Ernst will not be attending the office hours.

A complete list of upcoming times and dates can be found here.

