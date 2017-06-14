Free ice cream for Natural Grocers opening in Iowa City - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Free ice cream for Natural Grocers opening in Iowa City

Posted: Updated:

Natural Grocers will have a celebration for their grand opening in Iowa City. The store is located at 1404 S. Gilbert Street.

The celebration will include a free community ice-cream social from 4-6 p.m on Tuesday, June 20th.

The first 100 people to shop at the new Iowa City store will receive a free Natural Grocers Goody bag.

For full details of the grand opening celebration you can read the full press announcement here: prnewswire.com

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.