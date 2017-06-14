Free ice cream for Natural Grocers opening in Iowa City

Natural Grocers will have a celebration for their grand opening in Iowa City. The store is located at 1404 S. Gilbert Street.

The celebration will include a free community ice-cream social from 4-6 p.m on Tuesday, June 20th.

The first 100 people to shop at the new Iowa City store will receive a free Natural Grocers Goody bag.

For full details of the grand opening celebration you can read the full press announcement here: prnewswire.com