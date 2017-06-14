Lake Delhi water returns to level it was before dam broke

Officials say the water in Lake Delhi has returned to the level it was before the dam broke in July 2010.

The refilling began nearly a year ago. The lake on the Maquoketa River emptied when heavy rains caused the previous dam to fail.

Property owners formed a taxing district shortly after the storms, and voters approved a $6 million bond measure for the new dam and restoration. Other money came from the state, Delaware County and private donations.

