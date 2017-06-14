Sen. Sanders "sickened" by shooting from campaign volunteer - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Sen. Sanders "sickened" by shooting from campaign volunteer

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON (KWWL) -
Senator Bernie Sanders put out a statement about the shooting at a congressional baseball practice in Virginia; the alleged shooter was a volunteer on Sen. Sanders' presidential campaign.
The Des Moines Register is reporting the suspected shooter -- James T. Hodgkinson -- volunteered for the Sanders' campaign in Iowa.
You can read Senator Sanders' full statement below:
"I have just been informed that the alleged shooter at the Republican baseball practice is someone who apparently volunteered on my presidential campaign. I am sickened by this despicable act. Let me be as clear as I can be. Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms. Real change can only come about through nonviolent action, and anything else runs against our most deeply held American values.
My hopes and prayers are that Representative Scalise, congressional staff and the Capitol Police Officers who were wounded make a quick and full recovery. I also want to thank the Capitol Police for their heroic actions to prevent further harm." 
