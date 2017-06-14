Secretary of State launches informational website on new election laws

Voters looking to learn more about the upcoming changes to Iowa's election laws can visit Secretary of State Paul Pate new webpage. The page provides answers to frequently asked questions regarding the new laws and outlines when they will be implemented.

The page is accessible from the main page of the Secretary of State’s website, sos.iowa.gov, or can be found by going to sos.iowa.gov/voterID.

Some minor changes to Iowa election laws take place on July 1.

“This page will be a one-stop shop for any voter looking for information regarding the electoral process and how Voter ID will work,” Secretary Pate said. “This page will be continuously updated. It is one component of the extensive outreach we will be conducting all across the state to make sure it is easy for every eligible Iowan to vote.”

Secretary Pate has been visiting with county auditors across the state to discuss the changes and how they will be implemented. He recently delivered the keynote address at the League of Women Voters of Iowa’s state convention, and is working with the Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council on organizing educational forums for voters.

“Educating Iowans about the election law changes will be a team effort,” Secretary Pate said. “We will work with all 99 county auditors, the League of Women Voters, disability rights advocates, and anyone interested in helping Iowans participate in the electoral process. I am committed to maintaining Iowa’s high ranking in voter registration and voter participation, while ensuring the integrity of the vote.”

Beginning in early December, the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office will mail Voter ID Cards to every registered voter who does not already possess an Iowa driver’s license or non-driver’s ID. This initial mailing will go to approximately 85,000 Iowans.

Voter ID will not be requested at the polls until January 1, 2018, and that will be a “soft rollout”. Anyone who does not have a current ID in 2018 can sign an oath attesting that they are an eligible voter in that precinct. They will then be provided with a ballot and be allowed to vote.

Beginning January 1, 2019, Iowa voters will be required to show a driver’s license, non-driver’s ID, passport, military ID, veterans ID, or Voter ID Card at the polls before they vote. However, no eligible voter will be turned away. Anyone who does not possess an ID can have another eligible voter attest to their identity or can cast a provisional ballot.