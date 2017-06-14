Iowa representatives react following GOP baseball practice shoot - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa representatives react following GOP baseball practice shooting

Iowa Representatives are responding after Rep. Steve Scalise and three others were shot at the Congressional Baseball practice in Virginia. 

Congressman Rod Blum tweeted: "Prayers for all injured at congressional baseball practice this morning. Grateful for Capitol Hill Police and first responders."

Senator Chuck Grassley tweeted: "My prayers are w my colleagues, congressional staff + Capitol police at GOP congressional baseball practice this morning."

