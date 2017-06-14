The Latest: Bill Cosby jury begins Day 3 of deliberations - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

The Latest: Bill Cosby jury begins Day 3 of deliberations

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- The Latest on the sexual assault trial of Bill Cosby:

Jury deliberations have entered a third day in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial.
   
Jurors already have spent about 16 hours discussing whether the 79-year-old star drugged and molested a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home more than a decade ago. He says it was consensual.
   
Cosby is charged with three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault.
   
The jury resumed deliberating Wednesday morning with Cosby in the courthouse.
 

