The Latest: Bill Cosby jury begins Day 3 of deliberations

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- The Latest on the sexual assault trial of Bill Cosby:



Jury deliberations have entered a third day in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial.



Jurors already have spent about 16 hours discussing whether the 79-year-old star drugged and molested a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home more than a decade ago. He says it was consensual.



Cosby is charged with three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault.



The jury resumed deliberating Wednesday morning with Cosby in the courthouse.

