UPDATE: President Trump says Rep. Scalise badly injured, will recover after Virginia shooting

Multiple people were shot Wednesday morning in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia, including a member of Congress.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of E. Monroe Street. It's not clear how many people were injured, but police are calling the incident a "multiple shooting."

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was among those shot, NBC News confirmed.

An apparent witness to the event, Benjamin Childers, wrote on Twitter that someone opened fire on a baseball field where congressional Republicans were practicing and he heard many shots.

“We had three members of Congress take shelter in our apartment,” he said on a live stream, as sounds of emergency vehicles could be heard. “The three weren’t shot.” NBC was reaching out to him for comment.

A baseball game was scheduled for Thursday, according to Roll Call.

Police say the suspect is believed to be in custody.

Police are advising residents to stay away from the area.