Dog fighting for her life at Cedar Valley Humane Society

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

A dog is fighting for his life.

The Cedar Valley Humane Society just took in a Great Dane who is severely underweight. They're asking the community for help. 

The dog's name is Kira, and she has multiple, serious health issues. 

She's about 60 pounds underweight, and one of her legs will eventually have to be removed because of an ACL injury left untreated. 

The humane society says she has a long road to recovery, and it will be a while before she's ready for adoption. 

They say there's a chance she might not make it.

The vet estimates that Kira is about 6 years old. She's been eating and resting comfortably at the shelter.

If you would like to help out, the Cedar Valley Humane Society says the best thing you can do is donate. Click here  to donate to their animal care fund. 

You can also click here to visit their Facebook page, where they've been posting updates on Kira. 

