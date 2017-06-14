Dubuque's Miller Riverview Park cleanup underway, could reopen next week

Cleanup of one of Dubuque's most popular campgrounds is now officially underway, and park officials hope to have it reopen late next week.

Miller Riverview Park has stayed closed so far this camping season, as high river levels have kept much of it underwater, and now have left a lot of damage behind.

But to get it reopen, there's lots of work to be done.

"We got to scrape all the silt off the roadway. We've got a lot of log debris that needs to be cleaned up," said Steve Fehsal, the park division manager.

They'll also most likely have to re-mulch the playground to get it ready for kids to play on again.

"All that takes about week and a half to two weeks to give the campground a chance to dry out, so people, when they show up, aren't stepping out into mud. And also gives us a chance to get in and do the best job we can do to get things cleaned up," Fehsal said.

He hopes to have all that work done and the campground reopen by Friday of next week.

And that's great news for many who spend a lot of their time during the summer at this park.

"People love this place, especially locals. We have a lot of local campers that love to come here every weekend. It's one of the few campgrounds that is right on the river, and people love that. And it's also a revenue generator for the parks department, so we are losing revenue," he said.

River levels are expected to go up a bit in the next few days, and Fehsal said they'll be keeping a close eye on them to see if it will push back their open date.