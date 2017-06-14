Construction worker from Waterloo hit, killed by SUV in Lucas County

A construction worker from Waterloo is hit and killed by a driver in a construction zone. It happened on S45, just south of 570th St. in Lucas County.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, 32-year-old Brady Rasmus, of Chariton, failed to see the worker, 48-year-old Barbarella Moore, of Waterloo. Moore was flagging vehicles while another worker was cutting concrete in the area.

Moore was hit by Rasmus' SUV and died at the scene.