Construction worker from Waterloo hit, killed by SUV in Lucas Co - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Construction worker from Waterloo hit, killed by SUV in Lucas County

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
LUCAS COUNTY (KWWL) -

A construction worker from Waterloo is hit and killed by a driver in a construction zone.  It happened on S45, just south of 570th St. in Lucas County.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, 32-year-old Brady Rasmus, of Chariton, failed to see the worker, 48-year-old Barbarella Moore, of Waterloo.  Moore was flagging vehicles while another worker was cutting concrete in the area.

Moore was hit by Rasmus' SUV and died at the scene.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.