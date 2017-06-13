Iowa Women's Basketball Player granted transfer

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Iowa freshman Bre Cera has been granted a transfer release, head coach Lisa Bluder announced Tuesday.

“We appreciate the contributions Bre has made to our team on and off the court as a Hawkeye,” said Bluder. “We wish her the best as she pursues a career closer to home.”

Cera played in 31 games with 18 starts in her freshman campaign. The Mukwonago, Wisconsin, native averaged two points and 2.1 rebounds per game.