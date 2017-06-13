Iowa Women's Basketball Player granted transfer - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa Women's Basketball Player granted transfer

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • Iowa Hawkeyes

    Hawkeyes

    The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>

Iowa freshman Bre Cera has been granted a transfer release, head coach Lisa Bluder announced Tuesday.

“We appreciate the contributions Bre has made to our team on and off the court as a Hawkeye,” said Bluder. “We wish her the best as she pursues a career closer to home.”

Cera played in 31 games with 18 starts in her freshman campaign. The Mukwonago, Wisconsin, native averaged two points and 2.1 rebounds per game.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.