Waverly-Shell Rock rallies past Decorah for 3-2 win

Waverly-Shell Rock scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth as the Go-Hawks rallied past Decorah for a 3-2 win.

Decorah's Kailin McCabe provided the Vikings offense on the night with an RBI double in the second inning. McCabe then ripped a run scoring base hit to left for a 2-0 lead in the top of the sixth.

The Go-Hawks responded in the bottom half. Jackson Little opened the frame with a triple to deep right field. Two batters later, Hunter Destival drove in a pair of runs with a double in to the left center field gap. W-SR scored the go ahead run when John Stensland intentionally got himself caught in a rundown between first and second base allowing Connor Havlovic to score for a 3-2 lead.

Waverly-Shell Rock improved to 11-3 overall and 5-1 in the NEIC conference with the win. Decorah fell to 10-4, 5-3.