Murder victim's family speaks for first time

As balloons disappear into the sky, so does just a little of the pain endured by the family and friends of Mikaela Bond Hill.

Hill was shot and killed when someone opened fire on her Waterloo home just before three on the morning of June 3rd.

Her three children were also home at the time of the shooting.

Weeks later, there have been no arrests.

Hill's father asking those who know what happened to come forward.

"Just turn yourself in. If it was a mistake, if it wasn't meant for her then turn yourself in. Let people know that you didn't mean to do this. But it was a coward's act; you don't have to shoot through a window to kill nobody," said Rey Sherman Hill, Mikaela's father.

Another senseless act of violence in Waterloo.

Community leaders say people must create change.

"It is beyond just putting her beautiful face on a t-shirt. It is beyond this gathering today. It is what we do when we leave this gathering and how we live and conduct our lives; what we do in this community to stop the killing," said Waterloo Minister Michael Muhammad.

His words echoed by the nearly dozen community leaders at the vigil; all asking people to come together.