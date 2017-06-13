Jurors to continue deliberations Wednesday in Bill Cosby trial - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Jurors to continue deliberations Wednesday in Bill Cosby trial

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (NBC) -

The jury in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial in Pennsylvania will again come together on Wednesday morning to resume deliberations, after no verdict was reached tonight.

The jury -- which is made up of seven men and five women -- have now deliberated a full day, after being handed the case on Monday evening. The deliberations have totaled more than 16 hours, and will continue into at least one more day.

The trial lasted six days before reaching deliberations.

