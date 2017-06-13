Water boil order for town of Bennett - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Water boil order for town of Bennett

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jalyn Souchek, Reporter
Connect
CEDAR COUNTY (KWWL) -

The town of Bennett is under a boil order until further notice due to a pump failure in the water tower.

Under a boil-water advisory water is recommended to be brought to a boil before consumption.

Cedar County Emergency Management Director Tim Malott said until they receive a passing water sample, the boil order will continue. Malott said a new pump will arrive Wednesday and a sample will be taken for evaluation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.