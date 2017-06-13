NASCAR driver remembers racing legend Arlo Becker

A local auto racing legend has died after a farming accident. 79-year-old Arlo Becker died in the accident near Shellsburg.

NASCAR driver and Cedar Rapids native Landon Cassill says Arlo shaped him to be the driver he is today.

He said, "As hard as he raced me on the racetrack, I think he also looked out for me. He must have just known that I had big dreams and I think he was willing to play his part in kind of shaping my early driving career."

Cassill went from watching Arlo to racing against him at age 14.

"He was a fierce competitor. He was rough sometimes, he would frustrate you. The sport in that area and the different racetracks have had their ups and downs but he had never given up on it ever," Cassill says.

Cassill is coming back to Hawkeye Downs for its Veteran Night on Friday. A moment of silence will be held for Arlo before the race.

******************

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says a 79-year-old man died when his tractor overturned today.

Arlo Becker of Norway, Iowa died in the accident, according to officers. They say he was driving the tractor, which was pulling a sprayer, up a steep grade when the tractor overturned and pinned Becker to the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It happened near the 6000 block of 32nd Avenue north of Shellsburg around 2:39 p.m. Monday.

Police say a friend of Becker's was also at the scene, but escaped without injury. Shellsburg Fire and First Responders, the Vinton Fire Department and Hiawatha Ambulance were among other agencies that assisted the Benton County Sheriff's Office at the scene.