Dubuque man sentenced to 99 months for crimes where children were present

A man is sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison.

34-year-old Dubuque man, Brain Paul Kamm, received his prison term in March after a guilty plea to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance where children were present and lived. Kamm, also was guilty with one count of possession of firearms and ammunition by a drug user.

At the March 9, 2017 plea hearing, he admitted on August 4, 2016 he had at least 35 grams of pure methamphetamine in his house, which he had intent to deliver to another person. Kamm did admit there were two minors present and they lived at the same house, while he had possession of methamphetamine.

The sentence is a total of 99 months imprisonment on the drug charge with 17 months of the sentence specifically due to the minors being present. A special $200 was imposed. After his prison term, he must serve a five years of supervised release.

Kamm is being held in the United States Marshal's custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.