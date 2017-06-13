Owner "We got very lucky" no one hurt when van slammed into restaurant

The Sunset Family Restaurant in Manchester is working to clean up the damage after a mini van plowed through it on Monday.

Restaurant Owner Penka Ismaili says it happened around 4 p.m. about a half hour before they would typically get very busy for dinner.

The van snapped walls like twigs and left a mess to clean up, slamming through multiple tables and booths.

"We got very lucky to be honest with you. Usually Mondays is one of the days where we get people in throughout the day and it just happened that nobody was sitting on this side that day," Ismaili says.

He was sitting in his office just inches away from where the van crashed at the time.

"I was just sitting in there and the next thing I heard it was a big boom it was one of the loudest noises I've ever heard it sounded like a bomb," he told us.

No one, including the people in the van were hurt.

Now, it's just a cleanup process to get the restaurant back open.

"We gotta put the walls up, we've got to tear all the carpet down and everything, kitchen is not hurt at all so that's good to go, we've just got to replace all this damage," Ismaili says.

They are hoping to be back open within a couple of weeks.

The Manchester Police Department told KWWL today they haven't finished up the investigation yet as far as what caused the van to go through the restaurant.

