Remembering beloved Calmar fire chief

Fire trucks lined a street in Calmar today during funeral services for a beloved fire chief of more than 30 years.

Peter Meyer, 70, of Calmar died Wednesday, June 7 after a three-year battle with Multiple Myeloma cancer. He volunteered for the Calmar Fire Department for more than 40 years and was fire chief for 34 years.

Pete Meyer was a beloved fire chief, but also a husband, father and grandfather. People who knew him say he left a lasting mark on the town of Calmar.

Today was an emotional day for the whole community as they said goodbye to Chief Meyer.

"It choked everyone up," said Aaron Bricks, Calmar Fire Chief. "For a fireman to go down, even if it's sickness or not, it's tough...no matter what."

Meyer was a volunteer firefighter for 47 years and today he rode on the Calmar fire truck one last time.

"It's pretty special...it's overwhelming to see everyone come out and support someone," said Mike Euans, Calmar Assistant Fire Chief.

The entire community gathered at St. Aloysius Catholic Church to honor Chief Meyer.

"We kind of knew it was going to be coming, but it always hurts," said Chief Bricks. "It doesn't matter if it happened suddenly or if you know it's coming...it's still going to hurt."

Fellow firefighters describe Chief Meyer as a leader. His family is overwhelmed and grateful for the support.

"They were pretty touched," said Chief Bricks. "Every time I see them they give me a hug and say, 'thanks, you didn't have to do all this' and I said, 'I wouldn't want it any other way'."

Today was a time to say a final goodbye to Chief Peter Meyer. A last call was played at his grave sight, part of it saying, "Rest in peace Chief Pete Meyer, you'll be forever in our hearts, we'll take care of it from here."

Chief Meyer's son says he is very proud of his father. Adding, he was dedicated to his family, community and country. In addition to serving the community of Calmar, Chief Meyer also served our country in the US Army during the Vietnam War.

