Deputies find 2 dead inside eastern Iowa home



DEWITT, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities in eastern Iowa are investigating after two bodies were found inside a home in DeWitt.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that deputies were sent to the home along Highway 30 for a welfare check after family members could not reach the two adults who lived there by phone.

The sheriff's office said deputies entered the home around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday and found the bodies of two adults inside.

Their names and details about when and how they died were not released. Officials said more information would be given following autopsies and notification of family members of the deceased.

The sheriff's office says the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been contacted to help with the investigation.



