Wartburg hosts Iowa Private College Week celebration

WAVERLY (KWWL) -

Iowa Private College week will be held July 31st through August 4th.

Wartburg College will host a celebration for prospective students. Students will be able to meet with professors, coaches, and students. They will also be able to take a tour of campus. 

Officials with Wartburg College say all visiting students will get a $500 scholarship per year if they decide to enroll to Wartburg. 

