Baby peregrine falcon atop Iowa courthouse gets leg bands

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - A female peregrine falcon chick in an eastern Iowa city has received identification bands as part of a raptor monitoring program.

The Telegraph Herald (http://bit.ly/2rrsjt2 ) reports that field researcher David Kester with the nonprofit Raptor Resource Project climbed atop the Dubuque County Courthouse to attach the metal bands, which allow researchers to track survival rates, migration distance and population growth.

Kester says the chick - which hatched May 31 - looks to be in perfect health.

This is the first successful hatching for the falcon pair that live on the courthouse's sixth-floor ledge.

Pat Schlarbaum is a retired wildlife diversity program technician with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Schlarbaum says the birds are one of only 19 known nesting pairs in the state.

Information from: Telegraph Herald, http://www.thonline.com

